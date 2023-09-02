Loading...

Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position for Grand Prix of Italy

September 02, 2023 / 9:06 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi topped the first session of the Grand Prix of Italy Saturday.
The three-time F2 world champion dominated the six-boat qualifying shoot-out at San Nazzaro, demonstrating his ambition to win a fourth drivers title.

The Grand Prix of San Nazzaro got underway today on the River Po as 17 competitors battled it out in Free Practice and Qualifying to determine who would secure pole position for tomorrow's race.

In free practice just one second separated the top 8 boats and it was Monégasque driver Giacomo Sacchi that went fastest during the 90minute session. Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi was second fastest and Sweden’s Daniel Segenmark was third quickest.

With less boats on the water the lap times began to drop. Stefan Arand was forced to retire from the session with fuel problems after just 3 laps. Biding his time on his 14th lap Rashed Al Qemzi got a flying lap and set his fastest time of the day with a time of 42.070 seconds and within secured himself pole position for the Grand Prix of San Nazzaro.

