Sharjah Cultural Salon celebrates Emirati Women's Day

August 26, 2023 / 1:28 PM
Image for the title: Sharjah Cultural Salon celebrates Emirati Women's Day
download-img
During the event
Sharjah 24: Coinciding with the UAE’s celebrations on Emirati Women's Day, the Cultural and Media Office of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah organised a dialogue session.
This comes within the activities of the Sharjah Cultural Salon, with the participation of a group of female writers, artists and poets.

Her Excellency Salha Obaid Ghabish, Chairperson of the Cultural and Media Office, Her Excellency Fatima Al Mughni, former member of the Sharjah Consultative Council, a number of leading officials in various sectors in the country, and the general audience, attended the ceremony. 

The ceremony was held at the Sheraton Sharjah Hotel, witnessing discussions on Emirati women and statements on their role. 
